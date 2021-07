There is a report trending in circulation, that the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs have concluded all plans with respect to the N-EXIT program for N-Power Batch A and N-Power Batch B and exited N-Power will soon start receiving loan disbursement.

Please at this point, all exited N-Power volunteers should take this information with a pinch of salt, and be optimistic, vigilant and observant and continue to wait for official statement from the Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs.