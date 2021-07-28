N-Power: You Scored 50% But Not Shortlisted? – Please Read This

As we all are aware for any Federal Government job a score of 50% is just enough to be selected for the next stage.

But some N-Power Batch C applicants scored 50% and above and have not been shortlisted, please if you fall under this category be rest assured that you will be shortlisted for N-Power Stream 2, now the million dollar question is “when will N-Power Stream 2 selection commence?”.

The N-Power Batch C Stream2 will start after the N-Power Batch C stream 1 N-Power Volunteers have been screened, deployed and onboarded, the N-Power Batch C stream 1 will commence any moment from now as the Federal Government has approved the supplementary quarterly budget.

Would implore every N-Power Batch C applicants to exercise patience as every process will be concluded this year.