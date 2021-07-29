N-Power: You Were Shortlisted But Did Not Do The Biometrics

Please if you were shortlitsed and you could not do the N-Power biometric fingerprint enrollment, it is not too late to complete the biometrics as no deadline nor closing date was fixed by NASIMS to complete the N-Power biometric enrollment process.

So if you were shortlitsed quickly go to the nearest cafe with your NASIMS ID and complete your biometric enrollment, before the N-Power physical verification commences.

Once N-Power physical verification commences it supercedes the N-Power biometric enrollment and your enrollment will be invalid.

Except the N-Power Batch C applicant wants to join the next stream of N-Power Batch C applicants, which might complicate his or her enrollment process.