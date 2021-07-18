NAF Refutes Reports Of Airforce Jet Crash

https://www.nairaland.com/6656979/another-military-aircraft-crashes-kaduna

The Nigerian Airforce said on Sunday that it has not been briefed by any if its formation that one of its Alpha jets crashed in Kaduna as being circulated in the social media.

NAF Director of Public Relations, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said NAF HQ has not received any operational report of crash of its aircraft and that no alpha jet left Yola for Kaduna.

His response, “Good afternoon.

“No crash in Kaduna. No aircraft left Yola for Kaduna…..

“I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations.

“Thanks.”



VANGUARD