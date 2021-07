Connect on Linked in

Fast-rising Nigerian artist and Marlian Music signer, Zinoleesky, has bought himself a new luxurious car, Igbere TV reports.

The singer made the announcement via his Instastories on Monday.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, his boss, Naira Marley in a congratulation message to Zinoleesky wrote; “Congrats Zinoleesky Opor yh yh ❤️� more keys broski� Dj play me zinoleesky mapariwo.”

