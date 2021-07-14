‘National Assembly Security Fought Over Zulum’s Largesse, Not DSS’ (Video, Pix)

Fresh facts have emerged about a recent show of shame by security operatives at the National Assembly who fought over a cash gift from Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

It was reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) and police were involved, but top security sources confirmed yesterday that those involved were from the office of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

In some of the video clips, over 10 security operatives were seen struggling to pick some naira notes sprayed by an aide to the Borno governor.

The source revealed the identity of some of those captured in the video that has gone viral.

A fight had ensued last Wednesday among personnel of the Sergeant-at-Arms’ office over the sharing of the cash gift allegedly given to them by the visiting governor.



https://m.guardian.ng/news/national-assembly-security-not-dss-fought-over-zulums-largesse/

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AyTIoqcUeU