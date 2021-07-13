Naval Headquarters: “Sectional” Navy Supplementary List Is Fake

https://www.nairaland.com/6647291/all-44-candidates-navy-supplementary

NIGERIAN NAVY

PRESS RELEASE

12 July 2021

PUBLIC ADVISORY ON A FAKE SECTIONAL SUPPLEMENTARY LIST OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES IN NIGERIAN NAVY RECRUITMENT

1. The attention of the Nigerian Navy has been drawn to a purported sectional list of supplementary candidates in the Nigerian Navy recruitment exercise trending online and amplified by an online newspaper of questionable integrity.

For the avoidance of doubt, the list is fake and did not emanate from the Naval Headquarters.

The public is therefore advised to treat the list as a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill-feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religion sensibilities.

The Nigerian Navy is currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over this mischievous story

2. Additionally, members of the public are advised to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on Nigerian Navy recruitment exercises.



https://www.facebook.com/106514114051069/posts/553041432731666/]SULEMAN DAHUN

Commodore

for Chief of the Naval Staff