NBC’s Website Back But With Wrong Phone Numbers

The official website of the National Broadcasting Commission NBC) is now running following a lengthy period of inactivity as reported by FIJ last week.

As of July 18, when an internet user clicked on the official web address of NBC, https://nbc.gov.ng, a 500 error message welcomed such user, making it impossible for the user to carry out any action on the website.

With the website back up and running, users can now access information about the commission from the comfort of their homes. However, FIJ observed another irregularity: contact information of retired staff were listed as those of staff currently in service.

For example, Mrs. Gloria Makinde, the Head of Public Affairs, was given the phone of number Olufemi Ayeni, a worker who retired three years ago.

Olufemi confirmed this when FIJ called his number with the intention of speaking with Makinde.

“Sorry, I’m an ex-staff of NBC; I left three years ago. This is not her phone number,” he said.

“This is the phone number of somebody who has retired three years ago. As far as I’m concerned, I retired three year ago. If my number is still there, that’s not my business.”

FIJ dialed Makinde’s ‘second number’, but it was unreachable. We also called other numbers on the website but none was reachable.

Established in August 1992, the National Broadcasting Commission is an agency of the Nigerian government saddled with the responsibility of regulating and managing the broadcasting ecosystem in the country. The commission also serves as advisors to the government on broadcasting issues.

