NCC Yet To Renew Airtel’s Operating Licence

NCC was reacting to a statement by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya, who said that the operating licence of the mobile network has been renewed.

Press Statement

Airtel’s Mobile Operating Licence Pending Renewal – NCC

The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to a recent statement on an online publication credited to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating licence of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of 10 years.

Mr. Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility programme, ‘Touching Lives 6’.

The Commission wishes to state that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) Licence granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing required regulatory process.

This statement is issued for the guidance of our stakeholders.

Signed:

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde

Director, Public Affairs

July 18, 2021