New Photos Of Plane Crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi

‘You Thought It Was Over?’ – Plane crash Survivor, Kechi Okwuchi Flaunts Her Thighs (Photos)

Nigerian-American singer, Kechi Okwuchi has showed off her thighs in new photos she shared on her Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

Kelechi who was one of the two survivors in the Sosoliso Airlines crash in 2005 wrote:

“Fit 2, legs OUTTT

Y’all thought it was over?

Guys this outfit.

It’s giving class. It’s giving femininity. It’s giving Grecian goddess

I LOVE this dress. I’ve never worn anything like it (peep that slit!!) but I trusted Lulu and I’m glad I did”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRdHqtrMm8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link