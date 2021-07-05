Next President Must Be From South – Southern Governors Agree

The next President of the country, the southern states governors have agreed, must be from the South.

This was part of the decisions reached at the meeting of the southern states governors today (Monday) in Lagos.

According to the communiqué released, the forum also deliberated on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

The forum commended lawmakers for the passage of PIB, but rejected in 3% set for the host communities.

Also, the governors unanimously chose Lagos State as their permanent Secretariat.



