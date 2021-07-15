Ngige, Wike, Obiano, Emeka Offor Betrayed Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday said it has uncovered those who conspired with the Nigerian government to betray its embattled leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB alleged that Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State; and Igbo business man, Chief Emeka Offor conspired and betrayed Kanu.

The group claimed that those mentioned conspired and sabotaged Kanu to safeguard their selfish political and business interests.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful claimed that those mentioned bankrolled the extradition of Kanu from Kenya.

Powerful disclosed that the group’s investigative unit uncovered the plot by the names mentioned.

According to Powerful: “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has finally uncovered those behind the betrayal of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the evil hands of Fulani-controlled Government of Nigeria through the collaboration of the Kenyan Government and its secret services.

“Our crack intelligence unit has uncovered how the treacherous Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State; greedy Igbo business man, Chief Emeka Offor, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige conspired to sabotage our leader to safeguard their selfish political and business interests.

“Our intelligence unit, the M. Branch discovered how Emeka Offor of Oraifite coordinated and financed the evil plot. We equally gathered that the Nigerian Government initially refused to commit the extraordinary rendition until Emeka Offor, Nyesom Wike, and Willie Obiano, agreed to bankroll the plot.”

The Nigerian government had recently rearrested Kanu from an African country believed to be Kenya.

Kanu was said to have been captured and repatriated under circumstances that are against international best practices.

The IPOB leader was repatriated to Nigeria to continue his treason charges before an Abuja Federal High Court.

