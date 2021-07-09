Niger Delta University Suspends Uniform For Undergraduates, Bans Indecent Dressing

The Bayelsa State Government has resolved the conflict between the students and management of the state-owned Niger Delta University over some policies that resulted in two days of demonstration by the students.

The resolution followed a mediatory meeting held on Wednesday at the instance of the state government, which had in attendance members of the Governing Council of the NDU and students’ representatives as well as other stakeholders.

The students had marched round the university’s main campus at Amassoma to demand the reversal of the compulsory wearing of uniforms, closure of the fees payment portal and the ban on Students’ Union Government activities by the management.

The unrest forced the management to announce the suspension of academic activities and shutdown of the university on Wednesday.

The meeting, presided over by the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ehwrudjakpo, at the Government House, Yenagoa, agreed that the portal for the payment of school fees be reopened.

A statement issued by Ehwrudjakpo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, said the meeting also resolved that students should pay 70 per cent of the school fees at the beginning of every semester.

It said, “The remaining 30 per cent is to be paid before the commencement of second semester exams, while year one students are required to make full payment of all fees to enable them to have their matriculation numbers.

The meeting also endorsed the prohibition of indecent and indiscriminate dressing by students, with all faculties directed to enforce their respective dress codes and other regulations as spelt out in the 2015 students’ handbook.

On the issue of suspension of the Students’ Union Government, it was resolved that the school authority should allow the formation of the body at the beginning of the upcoming academic calendar.”

The Pro-Chancellor, NDU, Dr Matthew Seiyefa, commended Governor Douye Diri and his deputy for their prompt intervention in the matter, describing them as true fathers.

Seiyefa, a former acting Director-General of the Department of State Services, gave an assurance to the students that the management would continue to take decisions that would earn them a better future.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, NDU, Prof Samuel Edoumiekumo, described the misunderstanding as unfortunate and urged the students not to allow themselves to be used by disgruntled politicians.

Responding on behalf of the students, Proctor Joshua-Ebi appreciated the state government for its quick intervention.



