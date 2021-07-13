Nigerian Couple Celebrate Birth Of Their Triplets After 15 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian couple, Edegbo Enoch Bobby and Vivian Edogbo welcomed triplets after 15 years of waiting, NaijaCover Reports.

Mr Edogbo, an architect, took to Facebook on Saturday, July 10, to share their journey from pregnancy, the birth of the children on January 21, 2021, to the thanksgiving and his wife's birthday celebrations held in Lekki, Lagos on Sunday, July 11.

“WORDS FAIL ME…. THANK YOU LORD FOR EVERYTHING. THE BIRTH OF OUR TRIPLETS… 21st January, 2021….AFTER 15 YEARS OF WAITING.” he wrote.

