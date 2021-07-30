Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 16 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian couple, Dr. and Mrs Benard Moses, have welcomed a set of twins after sixteen years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.

A pastor with a Port Harcourt, Rivers based church, Bariaseredum Jolly Who Notified NaijaCover On Facebook And He Shared Photos And Video from the dedication of the twin children held on Sunday, July 25.

“MAY GOD NAME BE PRAISE FOR THE GIFE OF A TWINS BABYS,AFTER SIXTEEN YEARS OF MARRIAGE, TO DR MRS BENARD MOSES,GLORY BE TO GOD FOR THIS MIRACLE IN JESUS NAME AMEN” he wrote.

