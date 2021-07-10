Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 9 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian man, Ekene and his wife have welcomed a set of twins after nine years of waiting, NaijaCover Reports.

Facebook user, PJ Sunday, shared photos from the children's dedication held on Sunday, July 4.

“All glory to God as my brother Ekene and his beautiful wife dedicated their wonderful and amazing twins after nine years of waiting. Indeed nothing pass God. And what he can’t do, does not exist.” he wrote.

See Photos Below:

