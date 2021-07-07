Nigerian Couple Welcomes Triplets After 12 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Emeka Anyaegbunam from Nnewi, Anambra state and his wife have welcomed a set of triplets after 12 years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.

Members of the Anyaegbunam family took to Facebook to announce the goodnews as well as thank God for his blessing.

According to Emeka's sister, Ngozi Gloria Maduabum, the children, all boys, were born on June 30, 2021.

“Here comes our wonderful, miraculous babies. (Three boys) God of wonders, I am still thanking you on behalf of my brother and his wife. Friends and family pls help us and continue to thank this our God o, cos who doesn’t know will not understand. Receive all the Glory God” she shared on Monday, July 5.

On July 4, another sister, Chinenye Anyaegbuman Ewuzie, wrote: “There is nothing u cannot do protocol breaker, Jehovah overdo,I appreciate you for blessing my elder brother with triplets all boys,after so many years of waiting upon you,All we have to say is thank you Lord,”

On Tuesday, July 6, Emeka’s younger brother, Ugochukwu Anyaegbunam, confirmed the good news.

“OUR ALMIGHTY GOD BLESSED MY SENIOR BROTHER EMEKA ANYAEGBUNAM WITH TRIPLETS(THREE BOUNCING BABY BOYS) AFTER 12YEARS OF BEING CHILDLESS,HOSANNA IN THE HIGHEST.”

