Nigerian Intelligence Services Locate Where Sunday Igboho Is Hiding – Daily Post

The Intelligence community in Nigeria have located the hideout of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

On July 1, the Department of State Services (DSS) carried out a coordinated assault on the Soka residence of Igboho in Ibadan, the Oyo capital.

Weapons found include assault rifles, bullets and machetes. The DSS also announced that its operatives seized charms and passports.

Two of Igboho’s associates were killed and more than a dozen associates, including a woman, are being detained.

In a chat with DAILY POST Tuesday night, a source close to federal authorities said the government already identified his hiding place.

“Many people are yet to fully understand the meaning of Federal Government. Few days after Igboho’s place was breached, intelligence services detected his exact spot.

“No one should underestimate the powers that the government of any country wields. If this secessionist thinks he’s hiding, that thought should be erased.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria knows where he is but they are restraining from taking him in due to tactical reasons.”

Asked what he meant by “tactical reasons”, the informant said the government is being careful not to increase the tension in South-West and the country.

A source confirmed to DAILY POST that Igboho is still in Nigeria and keeping safe.

“They want to arrest him. He is laying low which is the right thing to do. We continue to monitor developments”, he added.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/07/13/yoruba-nation-nigeria-intelligence-services-locate-sunday-igboho/