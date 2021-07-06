Nigerian journalist, Adeola Fayehun And Her Husband Welcome A Baby Girl (Photos)

Popular Nigerian journalist, Adeola Fayehun, and her husband, Victor, have welcomed a baby girl on July 5 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Adeola shared the good news on her Instagram handle, today July 6 which is her birthday.

She shared photos of herself and her new baby with the caption;

”I had plans for this birthday until someone who was due in June decided to make her debut a day to my birthday (weeks after she was due)! Such a diva, trying to share birthday with me by fire by force. She’s the best birthday gift ever, and we’re very grateful to have her Happy birthday to me… well, technically us Biko, SWIPE and tell us who she looks like – team @victorfayehun or team Adeola No lie oh!

#july5thand6thbabies #julyfamilybirthdays #julybirthdays #julybabies”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ-ifRWhAJ7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link