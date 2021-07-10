Nigerian Man Appointed As Provincial Court Judge In Canada (Pictured)

Nigerian-born Olugbenga Shoyele, QC, is one of the eight new judges appointed to the Provincial Courts of Alberta.

According to report, the appointed is the largest number of judges to be appointed at once in at least the last two decades.

Olugbenga obtained his bachelor of laws in 1980 and his master of laws in 1984, both from the University of Ife, Nigeria. He earned a doctor of philosophy of laws in 1995 in Nigeria and a master of laws from the University of Alberta in 2003. He worked as a law professor in Nigeria and practised in Edmonton, most recently as legal counsel for the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench. His appointment is to Edmonton Criminal Division.

Lawyers with at least 10 years at the bar can apply to become a Provincial Court of Alberta judge. Applications are considered first by the Judicial Council, which recommends applicants to the Provincial Court Nominating Committee. The committee then selects candidates, interviews and makes recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.

Olugbenga’s appointment takes effect from July 12, 2021.

Sending goodwill message to the newly appointed judges, the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta, Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu said;

“I congratulate all these worthy appointees and wish them success in their new roles as judges of the Provincial Court of Alberta. This group of appointees represents the diversity present in Alberta and will help increase access to justice for Albertans.

“These appointments make progress on my commitment to have our justice system reflect Alberta today. Our province will be better served by the elevation of these appointees to the bench, and I thank them for agreeing to serve Alberta.”



Source: https://dnllegalandstyle.com/2021/nigerian-born-olugbenga-shoyele-appointed-provincial-court-judge-in-canada/