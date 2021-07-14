Nigerian Man Dies In Motor Accident Two Days After His Wedding (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian man, Jamilu Abdulhamid has died in a motor accident two day after his wedding in Kano State, NaijaCover Reports.

It was gathered by NaijaCover, that Abdulhamid and his wife, Saratu Abdul Salisu got married on Sunday, July 11, in Kano State.

The newlywed were involved in a road accident that occurred along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Tuesday, July 13, NaijaCover Understand.

While the groom died on the spot, the bride was seriously injured and currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja, NaijaCover Reports.

The groom’s friend, Kabiru Garba, who confirmed the incident, said the couple left Kano for Abuja with a plan to head to Benin Republic where they were supposed to settle down.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! We lost Jamilu in a ghastly car accident on their way to Abuja. The couple just got married last Sunday and left Kano for Abuja in their plan to settle in their matrimonial home in Benin Republic. I had my last chat with Saratu yesterday where i was re-congratulating her on her marriage. Saratu is currently in a hospital in Abuja receiving medical attention.” Garba said on Facebook.

Meanwhile, photos posted by the deceased during last Eid celebration indicated he was also married to another woman and they have children together.

“Celebration is incomplete without family. Happy Eid to my lovely wife.” he captioned the photos.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG