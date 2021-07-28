Nigerian Man, Simon Chukwunwike Arrested For Cocaine Trafficking At Pakistan Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th Jul, 2021 ) : The Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab has arrested Simon Chukwunwike, a Nigerian national and recovered about 2 kg of cocaine from his possession

According to a spokesperson, a search operation was carried out at international arrival counter of Sialkot international airport and some 2kg cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian passenger named Simon Chukwunwike.

Source: https://www.urdupoint.com/en/pakistan/anf-punjab-arrests-nigerian-national-recover-1311511.html