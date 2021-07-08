Nigerian Military Dismisses Major, Lieutenant For Stealing Phone, ₦250,000

Nigerian Military Dismisses Major For Mobile Phone Theft, Lieutenant Commander For Stealing N250,000

Two Senior Officers Dismissed From Armed Forces Command, Jaji For Alleged Stealing

Two senior officers of the Nigerian military have been dismissed from the force for engaging in theft, SaharaReporters has learnt.

A military source noted that the soldiers were members of Senior Course 43 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The source said the senior officers – one in the position of a Major and the other, a Lieutenant Commander are leaders that other junior officers look up to as role models.

In a notice written in military format, Major I Abdullahi (N/12034) was withdrawn for stealing a handset while Lt Cdr MI Madume (NN/2938) was withdrawn for stealing the sum of N250,000. It was dated July 3rd, 2021.

The source said, “These are our leaders in the military dismissed for stealing, you can imagine that these are people we are looking up to are engaging in theft. One of them, a Major stole an ordinary phone while the other, a Lieutenant Commander stole N250, 000.”

Checks by SaharaReporters revealed that a Lt Commander’s salary in Nigeria is about N230,652 per month while a major earns about N300, 000 monthly.

The Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji is a training facility established for the Nigerian Armed Forces, including the army, air force and navy to produce operational-level military officers of the highest professional standard.

It is near the village of Jaji, about 35 km northeast of Kaduna in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/06/nigerian-military-dismisses-major-mobile-phone-theft-lieutenant-commander-stealing