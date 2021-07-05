Nigerian Parents And Oversized Cloths: ‘My Own Story’

I believe it is peculiarly characteristic of Nigerian parents to buy extremely oversized clothing and accessories for their children.

I mean, how can you go to the market to buy a shirt or shoe for me and you left me at home?

How?

So my mum will take a broom stick to measure my leg before going to the market and then come back with a shoe that is almost the size of my father’s leg.

Wawu!

Mummy edakun, bhet what happened to the broomstick you went with na?

Or issit that you measure my leg to goan buy shoe for daddy? �

Of course, you know I cannot voice any of these out. Na inside my mind the conversation dey go on.

Or should I talk about how my dad will drive to Warri to buy longsleeve shirts for me and my brother, that after wearing the shirt, we will now be looking like all those overzealous upcoming evangelist sent against their will to win lost souls for Christ in the remotest of villages.

The painful part is that my dad will now be saying,

Wow! See as this cloth fit you. I wish I can take it for myself.

Inside my mind I wee be like, why not just take it na, it’s kukuma your size you have bought so.

For many years, I tried to figure out why our parents were always exhibiting this behavior.

If it’s because they want us to wear the cloths for a longer period as we dey grow like agric fowl, so that we won’t be outgrowing cloths per second, per second.

But you know what usually happens?

Before we will now grow into the cloths, like when the one they bought for me is now actually my size, the shirt go don wash, fade or tear anyhow.

So what is now the point?

As a young boy with too much swag, I was always having severe chest pain in my neck whenever my parents wanted to get us new cloths.

The day I gave up on the struggle was when my mum accompanied my dad to the optometrist to select a glass frame for him

Brethren, my supposedly ever young fineboy dad came back wearing one kind glasses that had him looking like an old retired government secondary school principal in one of those remote villages.

The frame nor just fit am at all.

The thing was very oversize.

As in the glass frame big pass my daddy’s small face.

My mum kept saying wow, see how you are looking so smart.

Omo!

Inside my mind, I was saying “yes make e dey go round like this.”

This oversize ehn, everybody must collect!

