Nigerian Student Sleeps in his Matriculation Gown, Cooks With It. See Why (Photos)

A Nigerian student, Malachy Chizoba, has gone viral for what he has done with his institution’s matriculation gown which he rented with N5000, IgbereTV reports.

He shared photos of himself using the matriculation gown to cook as well as sleep in his house.

According to him, he cannot rent the gown for that amount and return it the same day. He has to get full value of the money he spent for the gown.

He wrote;

”How can I rent a gown of 5k for matriculation day and you expect me to return it same day. impossible”

