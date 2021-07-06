Nigerian University introduce school uniform for students

A Nigerian university has just introduce a school uniform for students, GISTMASTER gathered. It is a funny to some yet unbelievable to many others when the Niger Delta University(NDU) decided to introduce a uniform for returning students and by extension, UTME candidates that will be on the admission list for the new session.

There is palpable tension in the Bayelsa State owned Niger Delta University over the decision of management of the school for students to put on uniforms.

It was learnt that the deadline by the authorities of the institution to order for the closure of the school fees portal for students is also generating discontent amongst parents and the students.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Edoumiekumo, it was gathered, addressed students about the decision of the management to introduce uniforms for the various faculties and developments of the institution and the closure of the school fees portal.

It was also gathered that some faculties and departments are to pay between N30,000 and N20,000 for the uniforms, development the student lament is a further burden on their parents.

Niger Delta Uni

The students of the Faculty of Engineering carried out a peaceful protest against the decision of the management, calling on the state governor, Senator Douye Diri to intervene to “Salvage” the situation.

Some aggrieved students want the governor to relieve the Vice Chancellor of his appointment, insisting that the new policy is anti-students and capable of creating crisis in the University.

Since the announcement, there have been backlashes from Bayelsans on social media efforts to reach the Vice Chancellor proved abortive and the Public Relations Office (PRO) Engezi Ndoni could not be reached as at press time.