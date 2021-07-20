Nigerian Woman Dies 4 Days After Her Wedding (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A 31-year-old woman, Ate Joy Veronica, who died four days after her wedding has been buried in Benue state.

Veronica and her husband, Irabor Samuel, from Edo State, had their traditional and court weddings on June 25 and 26 respectively.

She was said to have fallen sick on June 28 and died the following day, June 29.

The remains of the Marketing graduate was laid to rest in her hometown, Mbarikyor Wadoor in Gwer Local Government Area of Benue state on July 10.

See Photos Below:

