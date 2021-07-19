Are you seeking for a high-paying job or career opportunity in Nigeria? Look over this guide to locate the best-paying job for you.

The average Nigerian worker makes between N30,000 to N200,000 per month, while certain experts and specialists earn millions of naira on a monthly basis. Any high-paying career in Nigeria has a wage that is heavily influenced by education, abilities, and experience. In reality, to reach the top of the compensation pyramid in any high-paying job in Nigeria, you either have a set of fundamental talents that are difficult to acquire from others, or you must have a proven track record and experience in a related field.

If a decent income is essential to you, keep reading to learn about Nigeria’s best-paying jobs in 2020. And, to help you improve your chances of securing one, we’ve placed links to some of our online courses next to each position, so you can get the skills and certification you need.

What does it mean to be a petroleum engineer?

The optimum technique to extract hydrocarbons (oil and gas) from underground wells is determined by a petroleum engineer. They assist in determining the amount of oil and gas in a reservoir, as well as how much can be retrieved and how soon it can be produced. They also decide what kinds of wells should be dug, how many should be done, and where they should be drilled.

What Are the Steps to Becoming a Petroleum Engineer?

Petroleum engineers are among Nigeria’s highest-paid professionals, but obtaining one needs a lengthy education that includes a bachelor’s degree from a university or polytechnic. Many aspects of oil and gas engineering are covered in a petroleum engineering degree, including reservoir characteristics and management, drilling, well completions, production processing, transportation, and more. Petroleum engineers study geology, physics, and economics in addition to fundamental mechanical, chemical, and electrical engineering.

What Do Petroleum Engineers Get Paid?

Monthly income ranges from N200,000 to N1,000,000.

What does it mean to be a surgeon?

A surgeon is a medical professional who specializes in doing surgery. During a surgical operation, a surgeon directs other physicians, nurses, and skilled operating room personnel, as well as making the most important choices concerning the patient’s health. There are more than 10 surgical specialities to choose from, each with its own set of challenges and rewards.

How do you go about becoming a surgeon?

To become a surgeon, you must first attend medical school and then complete a residency program. To become a specialized surgeon, you’ll often need 15 years or more of study, but once you get the necessary credentials, you’ll have a lot of options.

What Do Surgeons Get Paid?

Monthly income ranges from N450,000 to N2,500,000.

What is the role of a lawyer?

A lawyer is a trained practitioner who is licensed to practice law and represent others in court. A lawyer must be able to speak well and grasp advocacy concepts. The primary objective of a lawyer is to safeguard his or her client’s legal rights. In Nigeria, there are several laws and legal disciplines to practice, including family law, environmental law, property law, entertainment law, criminal law, and many others.

How do you go about becoming a lawyer?

A bachelor’s degree in law is required to practice law. However, before practicing law in Nigeria, you must be admitted to the Nigerian bar by the Body of Benchers after graduating from law school.

What Do Lawyers Get Paid?

Monthly income ranges from N150,000 to N1,000,000.

What is the definition of a pilot?

A pilot is a professional who is in charge of an aircraft’s flight. Pilots are qualified to fly planes, helicopters, and other types of aircraft. During a flight, a senior pilot assumes overall control of the aircraft and directs the first officers, co-pilots, and other aircrew members. Commercial airline pilots, companies, and governments are the most common employers of pilots.

How do you go about becoming a pilot?

Becoming a pilot is a lengthy process that requires a variety of qualifications, including education, training, and certification. The competition for employment with big airlines is strong, so even if you have the requisite qualifications and experience, getting the job of your dreams may be difficult.

What Do Pilots Get Paid?

Monthly income ranges from N500,000 to N1,500,000.

https://www.futurelearn.com/info/blog/best-paying-jobs-in-nigeria