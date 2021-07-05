Nigeria’s Next President Must Come From The South – Southern Governors

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Southern governors have unanimously stated that Nigeria’s next President in 2023 should emerge from the southern region.

The governors also set September 21, 2021, as the deadline for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law among its member states.

This was announced by Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, shortly after the closed-door meeting.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that the governors had earlier agreed to go ahead with the ban due to the numerous skirmishes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the southern region.

