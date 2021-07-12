NIMASA To Relocate Head Office To VI, Gets ₦17.47 Billion FEC Approval

NIMASA to relocate head office to VI; gets N17.47bn FEC approval

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of N17.47 billion for the acquisition of a property in Victoria Island, Lagos, to serve as the new headquarters of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, said, “The council approved the purchase of Kanti Towers, located at 35, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, for the new headquarters of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). The purchase is in the sum of N17,471,005,130. 54 inclusive of 7.5 percent tax.”

He said the new office complex is a 16-story building “consisting of the latest technology fittings and a helipad and a parking bay for over 100 cars”.

SHIPS & PORTS findings reveal that the Kanti Towers is owned by a former Chairman of the defunct Skye Bank, Tunde Ayeni.

The NIMASA headquarters is currently located at 4, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos

https://www.google.com/amp/s/shipsandports.com.ng/nimasa-to-relocate-head-office-to-vi-gets-n17-47bn-fec-approval/amp/