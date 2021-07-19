Nnamdi Kanu Clashes With DSS Operatives, Refuses To Answer Questions

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Sunday clashed with the operatives of the Department of State Services and refused to answer their questions during another interrogation session by the secret police in Abuja.

SaharaReporters learnt that Kanu was quizzed by five DSS officers on Sunday in the presence of his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, but he noted that he was fed up with the interviews and would not respond to questions again.

SaharaReporters gathered that the DSS panel in turn told him that today (Sunday) was the last interview they would have with him.

“The DSS interrogated him today again with five officers in the presence of his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor. He refused to answer any question and only responded in syllables. He told them he was not going to do anymore of their interviews. The DSS panel in turn said this will be their last interrogation,” a top source revealed.

SaharaReporters had last Wednesday reported that Kanu, for the first time, was interviewed by the DSS officers in Abuja, in the presence of his lawyer, Ejimakor.

It had been reported that it was during that interview that the revelations of what happened to Kanu in Kenya came out.

“Kanu was interviewed by DSS agents today in the presence of his lawyers. He had injuries on his neck and wrist from torture. They said they didn’t know who he was. They chained him to floor for six days but they became nice to him once they found out who he was,” a top source had revealed.

SaharaReporters had on July 7 reported that Kanu told his lawyer that he was “mercilessly beaten and tortured” in the East African country before his extradition to Nigeria.

One of the IPOB leader’s lawyers had revealed this in an interview, noting that the Kenya authorities would be dragged to the International Criminal Court to answer for the brutality.

The lawyer had said, “There was a clear collaboration between the Kenya government and the Nigerian government and I am happy that they are now denying the fact that Kanu was arrested in there.

“But by the time we finish with them at the International Criminal Court, they will never remain the same. He was arrested at the airport there and he was taken to an unknown residence. He was subjected to inhuman treatment.

“Kanu was tortured, maltreated and mercilessly beaten, as confirmed by him to us. After spending eight days in their illegal custody, they now beckoned to the Nigerian government. Kanu was lifeless and unconscious by the time they were bringing him to Nigeria.

“To tell you the level of their conspiracy and the desperation to get him, they brought him here on a Sunday and the federal government is fully aware that I am his legal counsel.

“He was brought into the country and inflicted with several injuries and a he is having a number of medical issues today. It was at the behest of the Federal government that Kenya was doing those things. This is against all international laws. We are going to address an international court at that level.”



