Nnamdi Kanu To Appear In Court On Monday Despite Judges’ Vacation

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is set to appear in court on Monday July 26th as earlier scheduled.

It was widely reported that Kanu’s case may not come up on the said date due to an annual vacation for Nigerian Judges. The Judges’ Vacation is expected to last till September 17, 2021.

However, in a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Friday, Kanu’s lawyer, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor revealed that the case will be called up for hearing as scheduled.

He wrote; “We have just received a confirmation from Federal Federal High Court Abuja, that Hearing on Our Client’s case above referred will still go on as earlier scheduled on Monday next week being the 26th Day of July 2021.”

The lawyer also called for prayers of Kanu’s supporters.

“Remember Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the entire Legal team in your prayers. Thank you all and remain blessed.”, he wrote.

