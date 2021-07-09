‘Nnamdi Kanu To Lose His British Citizenship’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi break the news today. The British government is examining the worthyness of the IPOB leader.

#BREAKING (NEW)

1. Nnamdi Kanu is 95% likely to lose his British citizenship due to several attempts to destabilize A COMMONWEALTH COUNTRY. Instead of fighting Buhari face to face, he chickens out calling for the British Home Office. Now those ones want to get rid of him from their diplomatic baggage.

2. The US State Department is reportedly placing Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB counterparts on a No Fly list. They cannot fly into the US. IPOB boys are denied visa entry and Kanu’s British passport banned from use to travel into America. Continue worshiping your leader who will ultimately ruin your life.

