‘Nnamdi Kanu Was Abducted, Tortured & Beaten In Kenya’ – Lawyer (Video)

Biafra Separatist Leader Kanu Was ‘Abducted and Tortured’ In Kenya, His Lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor Claims

There is a collaboration between the federal government and Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja to deny Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu a fair trial, his lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor has alleged.

Mr Ejiofor stated this on Monday when he featured on an ARISE News programme, The Morning Show.

He noted that the mere fact that Kanu was allowed to address the court in his absence shows that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) will not get a fair trial.

According to Mr Ejiofor, his client was abducted in Kenya and subjected to inhuman treatment and torture. He told ARISE news that Mr Kanu was handed over to the Nigerian government in an unconscious state.

