Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Ihedioha Denies Praising Buhari

Former Governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha has denied ever hailing President Muhammadu Buhari over the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

A statement by his media aide, AIC Akwarandu, seen by POLITICS NIGERIA, claims that the report of Ihedioha’s alleged praise of Buhari over Kanu’s arrest was doctored by some ‘mischief makers’ in current Governor Hope Uzodinma’s office.

The statement read; “Some days ago, some mischief makers working under the Imo Governor’s office, made a press release claiming that His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha, commended President Buhari for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.”

“The good news is that Nigerians all over who came across the news content already knew it was a fake news from the pit of hell. Most people called my attention to it and were not surprised when I disparaged it as a fake news.”

“Nigerians are aware that His Excellency Emeka Ihedioha is a very courageous man who does not play hide and seek. He is also one whose Press release will not be a subject of clandestine circulation.”

“Also worthy to note is that Emeka Ihedioha was not at any gathering at any point in recent time where such issues were discussed. The picture which the fake press release is being circulated with was taken when He paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Adamawa State on August 11th 2019.”

“Those behind the said press release should hide their faces in shame and seek the face of God for forgiveness. It is worrisome that those circulating the fake press release are all media aides and media attaches at the Governor Hope Uzodinma’s office. Very shameful indeed.”

“Nigerians and Ndi Imo should remain vigilant as such fake press statements will be pushed into the media from time to time by same agents of the Government.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/nnamdi-kanus-arrest-ihedioha-denies-praising-buhari-fingers-hope-uzodinma/