Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Visits Femi Fani-kayode (Photo)

Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu recently visited Femi Fani Kayode at his residence, IgbereTV reports.

Femi Fani-Kayode shared a picture of the visit, and wrote;

“I had the honor and privilage of receiving my friend and brother Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor in my Abuja home this morning. Ifeanyi is lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, and he came to brief me about the ongoing case.

Ifeanyi is a fiercely loyal and deeply courageous man and it is always a pleasure to spend time with him.

I wish him well in all his endeavours. May God continue to lead, guide and protect him.”

