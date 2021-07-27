Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team To Challenge October 21 Adjournment Date

The court had adjourned to October 21, 2021, for continuation of hearing.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has stated that the team of lawyers will activate a “judicial process” to ensure that the Federal High Court in Abuja can hear Kanu’s trial earlier than October 21’s adjournment date

Ejiofor, in an update he posted on Monday, also noted that the court had allowed Kanu’s friends and family members to visit him in custody

“It is now an Order of the Court. Anybody within the above classification can visit but will be profiled by our Head of Chambers.

“Our discreet findings confirmed that Kanu was not taken out of Abuja to an unknown destination. Kindly ignore the rumour mongers. We will visit him again within the next few hours And by The grace of God Almighty, Kanu will regain his freedom sooner than may be expected.”

http://saharareporters.com/2021/07/26/nnamdi-kanu%E2%80%99s-legal-team-challenge-october-21-adjournment-date