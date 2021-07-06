Nnamdi Okonkwo: Fidelity Bank Says Former CEO Is Not Being Probed

Fidelity Former Director/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo – Rebuttal Of False Information

Our attention has been drawn to false information posted on some online platforms alleging that the Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc has approved a probe of our former Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo.

The story is entirely false, malicious and should be discountenanced

Mr. Okonkwo served the bank meritoriously as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer between 2014 and 2020 and led his team to achieve impressive results.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Board of Directors continues to hold Mr. Okonkwo in high esteem and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Head of Brand and Communications

For: Fidelity Bank Plc.



https://www.fidelitybank.ng/rebuttal-of-false-information/