‘No Bride Price Was Paid’ – Social Media Feminist, Nkechi Bianze Gets Married (Pics)

“No Bride Price Was Paid” – Social Media Feminist, Nkechi Bianze Gets Married (Photos)

Popular Facebook Feminist, Nkechi Bianze recently had her traditional wedding in her hometown to seal her union with her lover, IgbereTV reports.

As a proud feminist, Nkechi said her bride price wasn’t paid and that she didn’t kneel down to give her husband drink.

Sharing the photos of her marriage on Facebook, she wrote;

“Yesterday, the 17th of July 2021, all roads led to Owa (Agbor) Delta State as family and friends joined the Love of my Life and I as we got married.

He is from Mbaise, Imo State.

No bride price was paid.

And I did NOT kneel down to give him drink. We BOTH STOOD up to drink.

The Traditional Wedding was done according to the custom and traditions of my people, and we edited bits to suit us.”

