No Golden Slam: Djokovic In Shock Olympics Semi-Final Defeat, As Zverev Wins

By on No Comment

The highest-ranked tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic has been eliminated in the semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Djokovic who lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 3-6, 6-1, was attempting to be the first man to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four major Grand Slams and Olympics Gold in the same year.

The unplayable Serb had earlier won the Australian Open, Rolland Garros and recently the Wimbledon, with only the Olympics Gold and US Open titles to spare.

Only the legendary Steffi Graf has achieved the Golden Slam, having won all four major Grand Slams as well as the Olympics Gold in Seoul ’88.

Alexander Zverev�� has knocked out World No.1 Novak Djokovic�� 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 at #Tokyo2020

#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympics

SOURCE

Djokovic will play for bronze against Carreno Busta, who was defeated 6-3 6-3 by Karen Khachanov (Zverev’s opponent in the final).

No Golden Slam: Djokovic In Shock Olympics Semi-Final Defeat, As Zverev Wins added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.