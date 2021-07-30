No Golden Slam: Djokovic In Shock Olympics Semi-Final Defeat, As Zverev Wins

The highest-ranked tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic has been eliminated in the semi-final of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Djokovic who lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 3-6, 6-1, was attempting to be the first man to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four major Grand Slams and Olympics Gold in the same year.

The unplayable Serb had earlier won the Australian Open, Rolland Garros and recently the Wimbledon, with only the Olympics Gold and US Open titles to spare.

Only the legendary Steffi Graf has achieved the Golden Slam, having won all four major Grand Slams as well as the Olympics Gold in Seoul ’88.

Djokovic will play for bronze against Carreno Busta, who was defeated 6-3 6-3 by Karen Khachanov (Zverev’s opponent in the final).