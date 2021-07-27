Nollywood Actor, Francis Duru Celebrates His 52nd Birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 52nd birthday today July 27, IgbereTV reports

He shared new photos of himself with the caption;

“Striving to live…the drive to thrive..held by the nail ,sustained by His grace.its a beautiful new phase above ground…I give thanks lord..all glory…its ma birthday…I just give thanks.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRzwl48NJMo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Duru made his debut in the Nigerian movie industry when he featured in a movie titled Missing Mask in 1989. He became prominent in the Nigerian movie industry in 1995 after featuring in an action comedy movie titled Rattle Snake, where he played a significant role of a character, Ahanna. A movie directed by the now deceased Amaya Igwe.

Duru was a recipient of the United Nations Ambassador of Peace award for his positive influence on the youths. He won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo) award in the 2020 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in Mboputa.

Duru and his wife Adokiye got married in 2003 and both have four children together. Both attended the University of Port Harcourt.

https://igberetvnews.com/1396550/veteran-actor-francis-duru-celebrates-52nd-birthday-photos/