Nollywood Actor, Mbakwe ‘John Lee’ Is Dead

Nigerian actor, Mbakwe, popularly known as John Lee, has died, NaijaCover Reports.

The actor, who lives in Satellite Town, Lagos state, died on July 8, shortly after recovering from a stroke.

His colleague, Emeka Okoye said: "John recently recovered from stroke only to fall ill again and, unfortunately, he didn't make it."

The actor was popular, not only for his roles in movies, but also for featuring in TV commercials.

Source: FACEBOOK USER