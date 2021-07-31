Nollywood Star Actress, Rachel Oniga Is Dead (Photos)

Veteran Actress Rachel Oniga is Dead

The beautiful Talented Actress who still shot some scenes in a movie in Mowe ogun state earlier in the week passed on late friday night.

The news is coming at a time the movie industry is grappling with mixed issues and after mourning the death of another entertainer, Sound Sultan, who passed on early this month.

The cause of Oniga’s death was unknown at the time of this report.

Oniga, who was a veteran actress, featured in over a hundred movies.

Details of what lead to her Death is still sketchy.

More details soon.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CR-6cJLtSds/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://leadership.ng/breaking-veteran-nollywood-actress-rachael-oniga-is-dead/amp/

Family Source Confirms Veteran Actress, Rachael Oniga’s Death

A family source has revealed how veteran Nigerian actress, Rachael Oniga passed on. The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the popular actress died in Lagos.

It was also learnt that the light skinned talented thespian gave up the ghost early Saturday morning at her residence after being in and out of hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Her family is said to be devastated by the shock of her death, although they are yet to issue an official statement.

The 64-year-old Rachael was a star actress in the popular movie, ‘Chief Daddy’ among many other major appearances in Nigerian Nollywood productions.

She has featured in over a hundred movies.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR_A6R4LW0M/?utm_medium=copy_link

RIP legend