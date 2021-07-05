None Of My Parents Lived To Be 60, I’ve Broken That Yoke – RMD (Pix, Video)

As his 60th birthday approaches, veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) has disclosed how he has broken the specter of death in his family since he turned 59 years old, IgbereTV reports.

In an exclusive interview with Nigerian journalist Chide Jideonwu, the actor has revealed that he had broken the specter of death ever since he turned 59 years old even as he anticipates 60 years in a few days.

He disclosed that his parents never lived up to 60 years old as they were both diabetic and hypertensive.

In his words;

“None of my parents lived to be 60, so life for me is just about to get started.”

“There’s been a specter of death around my life, that’s what I’ve been dealing with last year till this year. When I turned 59, it was a big deal for me, a big deal for me! My mom died at 59, my father died at 57/58.”

“So, it was like, can I break it? When people see me and I go on a weight loss, people think that… you know, it’s health. Both my parents were diabetic and hypertensive, I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be diabetic and hypertensive, I want to be healthier. At least give myself a fighting chance to change that whole cycle. Yes, I’m a Christian now, so I’ve broken that yoke but I have to also help myself.”

“Becoming 60 for me is even a bigger deal, so when July comes and I become 60. You know how the Bible says old things have passed away, I will truly become a new man because that is when I’ll make a bucket list. So all these things that you think I’ve achieved or done, for me it’s nothing, like zero.”

“So I’m going to now sit down when I’m 60 and do a bucket list … and then we’ll start.” This was such a heartfelt moment. Eish. It’s such an honor to do this show”

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtaqEaefiqA

https://igberetvnews.com/1394707/actor-rmd-none-parents-lived-60-ive-broken-yoke-video/