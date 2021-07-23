‘Nothing Will Happen To The Person Who Refused To Help You’ – Pastor (Video)

”Nothing Will Happen To The Person Who Refused To Help You” – Nigerian Clergyman Tells ‘Lazy People’ (Photo, Video)

A Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Agochukwu, has told lazy people to stop cursing people who refuse to help them as such curses do not work, IgbereTV reports.

The clergyman while preaching in his church recently said that scenes from Nollywood movies where an angry person places curses on someone who refused to help, doesn’t work in real life. He said lazy people should go and work as nothing will happen to anyone who refuses to help them. He said what anyone owes you is love and not help.

See the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHycV-FNjJE

https://igberetvnews.com/1396179/nothing-will-happen-person-refused-help-clergyman/