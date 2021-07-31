NPFL: LMC Dismisses Rivers United’s Protest

The League Management Company of the Nigeria Professional Football League on Friday dismisses Rivers United’s protest against Jigawa Golden Stars for fielding an ineligible player in their match day 34 clash, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Christopher Richard of Jigawa Golden Stars having received 5-yellow cards prior to the encounter was ineligible for the game but the club went ahead to use him with claims that they are unaware of his suspension and Rivers United having petitioned LMC on the issue, the Port Harcourt based club received a judgement from the management team of the league.

According the release from LMC, it was stated that Jigawa Golden Stars did not receive any mail from the official from the body, notifying them of Christopher’s ineligibility and as a result cannot be petitioned.

It also states that Rivers United’s protest has been dismissed with the 2-1 scoreline which was in Favour Jigawa Golden Stars stays while offering Rivers United a 48-hours ultimatum to appeal the decision.

The decision dashed Rivers United’s hope of three points from the game, and their hopes of continental ticket now lies on how well they faired in the remaining two fixtures of the 2020/21 season.



https://bsnsports.com.ng/npfl-lmc-dismisses-rivers-uniteds-protest/