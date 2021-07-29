NYSC Condole With Families Of 5 Corpers Who Died In Fatal Accident In Kastina

The National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), has commiserate with families of five Prospective Corps Members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor, while on their way to the orientation camp, Newspremises reports.

In a statement issued by the scheme on Wednesday, the Director-General and Management also condole with the Governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the Scheme devastated.

Newspremises gathered that accident occurred about 2am, long Abaji/ Kwali Expressway on Wednesday July 28, 2021.

It was reported that the driver had slept off while in motion causing the death of the corp members.

The statement reads:

”It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, Management and the entire NYSC Family commiserate with the families of five Prospective Corps Members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2am today, Wednesday, 28th July, 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.

“The Director-General and Management also condole with the Governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the Scheme devastated.

“Indeed, it has been a black Wednesday for the NYSC Family.

“May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May their souls rest in peace.”