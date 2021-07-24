Obaseki Revokes Ize-Iyamu’s Right Of Occupancy On Property (Photo)

Edo state Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has informed the APC governorship candidate in the Edo 2020 gubernatorial election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the formal revocation of his (Ize-Iyamu) right of occupancy on 18.0736 hectares of land located at Amagba, Benin City, IgbereTV reports.

Ize-Iyamu was given the information in a letter sent through the Edo State Geographic Information Service (GIS) dated 22 July 2021. The letter was signed by Mrs. Nora Ohiwerei for the Managing Director.

The letter reads;

“I am directed to inform you that the Edo state Governor Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki has formally revoked the statutory right on all that parcel of land measuring approximately 18.0736 hectares in Amagba village area.

See letter below.



