Obi Cubana declares support for kinsman in the Big Brother Naija house

Obi Cubana, the popular hotelier and night club owner has declared support for his kinsman in the Big Brother Naija 2021 House. This is season 6 of the widely acclaimed biggest TV reality show in Africa.

Cubana Chief has declared for BBN 2021 housemate,Cross. According to a post he made on his Instagram, He said Cross his from Oba in Anambra state, therefore he has his overwhelming support. GISTMASTER gathered that Obi and many of his kinsmen from Anambra state has thrown their weight behind Cross already. They will run the campaign throughout the TV reality show.

Obi Cubana

Cross BBN 2021

Biography of Cross shows his real name is Ikechukwu Sunday Cross Okonkwo. He was born in 1991. That means he is 30 years old. He is a body fitness trainer.