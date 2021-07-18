Obi Cubana Makes ‘Sign Of The Cross’ As Kanayo O. Kanayo Sprays Him Money (Video)

Obi Cubana Makes ‘Sign Of The Cross’ As Kanayo O. Kanayo Sprays Him Money (Photo, Video)

During his mum’s burial, Obi Cubana made sign of the cross when actor Kanayo O. Kanayo sprayed him money, IgbereTV reports.

Kanayo shared the video of the moment on Instagram with the caption;

“I de spray you money, you de do , IN THE NAME OF THE FATHER, AND OF TTHE SON, AND ……….@obi_cubana @vintagedeluxeinteriors OBANYEGO NA OBA @igiligi1”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRdX2XpJTUS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYWax2UOFlw